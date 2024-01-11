New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday extended by six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, submitted before a bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal the agency has no objection if the court decides to extend the interim bail granted to Malik. "This request may be considered and on medical grounds, an extension may be given…”, Raju contended before the bench.

After hearing Raju’s submissions, the bench decided to extend the medical bail granted to Malik and listed the matter after 6 months. In October last year, the apex court had extended by three months the interim bail of Malik in the case.

Earlier, the apex court had noted that Malik is suffering from kidney ailment and his condition has not improved since August 11 last year when he was granted interim bail for two months.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Malik challenging the Bombay High Court order passed in July last year, denying him bail on medical grounds in the case being probed by ED.