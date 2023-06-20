New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US has seen much hype in recent days and the excitement is immeasurable, especially among the Indian Americans. The visit is a significant one despite all the differences between the two nations over Russia’s role in the Ukraine conflict or the US handling of Pakistan or accusing India of human rights violations. New Delhi is forging ahead to rebuild and strengthen its ties with the US regardless of geopolitical uncertainties and challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York, where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

He will thereafter travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening.

Speaking of the significance, India’s former ambassador Jitendra Tripathi who has vast experience in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, said, “America has been clamouring about so-called violation of human rights in India time and again but then we have been able to convince the US administration that this is a 'minor irritant'. It has also been agreed and reiterated that despite small disagreements or irritants, our relationship is not going to be affected by such happenings. Therefore, we (India-US) are on the sturdy path of mutual progress".

"The visit by Prime Minister Modi is very significant because this is for the second time any Indian Prime Minister is going on a state visit. In 2008, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh went on a state visit to the US", he said.

Most importantly, PM Modi’s address to the joint session of the Congress is another significant event. Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to address the US Congress twice. PM Modi last addressed Congress in 2016. At the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Prime Minister will address a Joint Sitting of the U.S. Congress on June 22.

In fact, the visit assumes significance as it will perhaps be a game-changing moment for defence cooperation between the two countries. Another important aspect will be sharing of critical technology and the installation of a Quantum cooperation mechanism between the two countries, which will take the defence ties to another level.

Tripathi further said that many solid defence deals will be signed between the two countries and the visit is more focused on defence and trade cooperation. “Around five defence deals are to be signed including – purchase of predator or sea Guardian drones, an agreement between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics for co-production of jet engines to power India’s advanced combat aircraft, agreement on armoured vehicle and stryker armoured vehicle, M777 howitzer gun upgradation and a possibility of signing an agreement on the supply of 26 F18 fighters for INS Vikrant”, he added.

He noted that India is a major trade partner of the US and as the last year’s economic data goes, America has again overtaken China to become the biggest trading partner of India. Also, an initiative on critical and emerging technologies under which the US is working with India to remove trade barriers and export controls is likely to be on the agenda of discussion.

The expert, says that although the visit comes in the middle of the Ukraine war, and despite explicit and implicit pressure from the US, India has withstood the pressure and has been able to convince the US administration.

He said, “The US wants to contain China, and for that America needs a stable, dependable, trustworthy, and powerful partner, which it cannot find anywhere but India”.

During his visit, Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by Kamala Harris, Vice President, and Antony Bilnken, Secretary of State on June 23. In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

This year saw an intense engagement between India and the US, which reflects the strong commitment between both sides which is crucial in the face of the emerging geopolitical complexities the world is facing. Most recently, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian NSA Ajit Doval held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi. The visit by Sullivan to New Delhi provided an opportunity for the two NSAs to review the progress so far and set the priorities and objectives for the India-US initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET).