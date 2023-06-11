MODEL DIES AFTER LIGHTING TRUSS FALLS ON HER DURING FASHION SHOW IN NOIDA

New DelhiNoida A 24yearold model died after a lighting truss fell on her during a fashion show at the Noida Film City on Sunday The deceased has been identified as Vanshika Chopra daughter of Pawan Chopra The model died during treatment at Kailash Hospital Sector27 meanwhile another person was seriously injured and has been undergoing treatmentAccording to sources during the fashion show the lighting truss fell on the model Vanshika and Bobby Raj son of Raj Kumar a resident of Gopal Pura The two victims were rushed to a hospital where Vanshika died while undergoing treatment while Bobby was undergoing treatment The family members of the deceased and the injured have been informedAlso read Madhya Pradesh National baseball player dies by suicide after youth posts her objectionable video on social media accused heldThe organiser of the fashion show and the person who installed the lighting truss are being questioned sources said The media cell of Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate said that the relatives of the deceased and the injured in connection with the accident have been informed Along with this some people are being interrogated by taking them into custodyIf the complaint will be lodged by the relatives of the injured and the deceased then advance legal action will be taken accordingly Along with this who was responsible for the accident and how the accident happened is being investigated the media cell saidAlso read Alia Bhatt s grandfather Narendranath Razdan no more actor shares heartfelt note for her nana