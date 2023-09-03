New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought an action taken report from police in connection with a case of sexual assault on a minor boy in a private shelter home in the National Capital. The commission has asked police to submit its report within September 6.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner of police, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that the commission received a call on its helpline number last evening in regard to the case. Following which, the commission informed Delhi Police and a team met the minor boy.

It has been learnt that the boy was staying in the private shelter home ever since his father re-married after his mother's death. As per reports, on the evening of August 31, when the boy went to the washroom, an older boy of the same home sexually assaulted him. The boy said that he had informed the manager of the home about the incident but, the latter reportedly did not take any action.

The commission has sought a copy of the FIR that was registered in this matter. It has inquired as to whether the accused has been arrested and also asked police to provide reasons if not arrested. Also, it has asked the police to inform whether FIR has been registered under POCSO against the manager and other staff of the home for not reporting the matter to the authorities. Along with this, police have been asked to furnish details of the action taken against them.

Further, commission has inquired whether any other complaints of any incidents have been received in the home in the past along with the action that followed.

"Considering gravity of the matter" Delhi Police has been asked to submit a detailed action-taken report to the commission within Wednesday.