New Delhi: Two minor brothers, who had been found dead under mysterious circumstances over a period of three days in Vasant Kunj South area of the Delhi last month, were mauled to death by a pack of dogs, the post-mortem report has revealed. The victims, seven-year-old Anand and his brother five-year-old Aditya had gone missing on Mar. 10 and 12 under mysterious circumstances.

The bodies of the two brothers were found in the nearby forest area. The mysterious of two siblings under similar circumstances had given rise to speculations about a possible murder of the minor boys due to some personal enmity. However, according to the postmortem report of the bodies, both the brothers died due to dog bites.

Also read: Dogs maul one-month-old baby to death in UP's Saharanpur

Both the bodies have been sent for viscera FSL lab for examination. As per the post-mortem report, Aditya had more than 19 deep wounds on his body due to dog bites. Whereas more than 17 deep wounds were found on the body of his brother Anand. Besides, superficial injuries have also been found at many places on the bodies.

The post-mortem was conducted by Dr. Manish Kumath of Safdarjung Hospital besides Dr. Monika Pradhan and Dr. Alok Kumar Maurya. Both the brothers used to live with their families in the Sindhi township of Rangpuri hill. The victims' family is basically from Gosai Nagar of Prayagraj. The children's father is mentally ill and their mother earns a living by working in a parlor.

It can be recalled that on the afternoon of Mar. 10, police received a missing complaint of a child in Vasant Kunj South area. About two hours later, the police found Anand's body in the forest. There were dog bite marks on the child's dismembered body. During police questioning, the locals said that packs of dogs live in the forest and often attack animals as well.

On Mar. 12, the body of Anand's brother Aditya was also found in a mutilated condition at the same place. Aditya went to the forest with his cousin Chandan for defecation where he was attacked by the canines.