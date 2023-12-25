New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was beaten to death and his body partially burnt by a group of three minors in Delhi. According to the police, the minors have been apprehended and one of them has alleged that the deceased had tried to sexually assault him several times and they killed the man to exact revenge. The partially burnt body has been taken for post mortem examination, police added.

Police said that the incident took place in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area of Delhi on Saturday night when the man identified as Azad was called to the area by the teenagers. The minors started thrashing him with sticks resulting in his death. To destroy the evidence, the boys tried to burn the body of the deceased

South Eastern District DCP Rajesh Deo on Sunday said, "During patrolling, the police teams caught three teenagers in the area in a suspicious manner. On questioning, they confessed to killing a man. They then took the police to Khusro Park, the spot where the incident took place."

He further said, "The police officials reached the spot and recovered a half-burnt body. The body had been sent for post-mortem examination and the teenagers have been apprehended. The boys are aged between 16 and 17 years. A probe has been initiated."