New Delhi: Delhi services minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has urged Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena to approve the transfer proposals of bureaucrats at the earliest. Notably, the LG is yet to respond to the Delhi government's proposal of removing services secretary Ashish More and transfer of special secretary of vigilance department YV Rajasekhar.

In a letter to the LG, Bhardwaj has pointed out that the Supreme Court has given the Delhi government control over transfer and posting of officers. Bharadwaj stated that the LG is bound to accept the government's decision as per the apex court's order and so, should provide the necessary approvals immediately. He specifically urged the LG to approve More's transfer proposal immediately as the services secretary needs to be changed for implementing the administrative changes.

On February 11, the apex court allowed Delhi government to handle transfer and posting of bureaucrats. Soon after which, Bharadwaj had issued an order to remove More from the services department. But, More left his office unexpectedly and his mobile phone was also switched off. Two days later, when Bhardwaj issued a show cause notice to him, More arrived at the Delhi secretariat. Bhardwaj had appointed IAS officer AK Singh in place of More but, till now none of these orders have got the LG's nod.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal wants to replace chief secretary Naresh Kumar by PK Gupta

A day back, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to the LG for appointing PK Gupta as the new chief secretary in place of existing Naresh Kumar. Kejriwal had sought the Centre's permission through the LG. Later in the day, Kumar issued an order to the secretaries of all departments directing them not to implement any plan or proposal without the concerned minister's order.