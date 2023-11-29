New Delhi: A routine flight from Munich to Bangkok turned tumultuous as a heated argument erupted between a husband and wife on board, prompting an unexpected emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

According to Delhi Airport authorities, a Lufthansa flight en route from Munich (Germany) to Bangkok encountered a distressing situation when a dispute between a couple escalated rapidly during the journey. The altercation, described as intense, witnessed the husband displaying increasingly aggressive behaviour, becoming uncontrollable within the confines of the aircraft.

As the situation intensified, the flight crew deemed it necessary to seek intervention. In a bid to mitigate the escalating conflict, the flight crew diverted the course of the flight to IGI Airport, promptly contacting the air traffic controllers at Delhi Airport for assistance.

Aviation security officials at Delhi Airport confirmed the incident, highlighting that the specific cause behind the altercation remains undisclosed. Despite initial attempts to secure an emergency landing at the nearest airport in Pakistan, permission was denied for reasons undisclosed.

Consequently, the flight altered its course, promptly contacting the IGI Airport's Air Traffic Control (ATC), and securing permission for an emergency landing. The flight safely touched down at Delhi Airport, and the aggressive passenger (husband) involved in the altercation, was subsequently escorted off the plane and handed over to airport security personnel.