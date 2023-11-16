New Delhi: Being aware of the exodus of Myanmar nationals into India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Mizoram and Manipur governments to keep tabs on such infiltration, cautioning that anti-national elements might take advantage of the situation to sneak into India.

In a communication with both the state governments of the Northeastern States, the home ministry suggested they take action keeping in mind all the prevailing situations. “We are aware that the Mizoram government is giving shelter to people of Myanmar coming into the State following the fighting between Myanmar army and rebels,” a senior official in the home ministry told ETV Bharat on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The ministry has also asked the border guarding agency (Assam Rifles) to keep a close vigil on the movements along the border area. India shares a 1,643 km long border with Myanmar which passes through the States of Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km) and Mizoram (510 km).

Out of 1,643 km, a demarcation of 1,472 km has been completed. An advanced smart fencing system of 100 km along the Indo-Myanmar Border is in the pipeline to strengthen the existing surveillance system. Around 2,500 to 5,000 people from Chin state in Myanmar have fled to Mizoram following a heavy gunfight between the Myanmar army and pro-democracy rebel groups since Sunday.

As many as 43 Myanmarese soldiers also fled to Mizoram after militia group People’s Defence Force overran two military bases in the neighbouring country’s Chin state. However, Assam Rifles later handed 40 soldiers to the Myanmar military government on Tuesday. The official from the MHA said that the central security agencies have been kept on alert as the disturbance can spill over to India.

“When you have a disturbance just across the border, there is a need to keep a close watch on the situation,” the official said. The official said that most of the disturbances are taking place in areas across the international borders in Mizoram and Manipur. As per reports in possession with the Indian security agencies, the infighting in Myanmar is taking a heavy toll on both sides. The rebels have even taken over some army camps and police stations.

The official, however, expressed concern over the fact that most of the areas along the India-Myanmar border are porous. “Only a few kilometres of the border have been fenced and it is impossible for the border guarding agency to keep watch along the entire border,” the official said.