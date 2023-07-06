MEETING TO SELECT NEW DELHI CONG CHIEF HELD AT DPCC OFFICE SOURCES

New Delhi: Two separate meetings have been held to seek suggestions on selecting new chief of the Congress' Delhi unit and discuss ways to mobilise the party workers in the national capital, party sources said on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by AICC incharge for Delhi Deepak Babaria at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office here on Wednesday. He also met Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the same day. The meeting to seek suggestions on the new party chief was a one-on-one meeting with the party's district and block-level leaders and workers, sources said.

"Delhi Congress' district and block level leaders and workers were called individually to seek suggestions about a new party president. The meeting on Wednesday lasted for more than eight hours," a source in the party told PTI. "Suggestions were also sought on how to mobilise the party workers in every district of Delhi and strengthen the party further ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the source added.

Babaria is slated to hold more meetings with Delhi congress leaders and workers until Sunday. The newly appointed AICC incharge for Delhi also held a meeting with party workers, leaders and office-bearers to discuss the party's roadmap for the 2024 Parliament elections last week and passed two resolutions political and organisational.

The Delhi Congress president is likely to change before the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with the main contenders for the post being Sandeep Dikshit, Devender Yadav, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Kanhaiya Kumar, according to the party sources. The DPCC president was supposed to change after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections but could not due to a delay in the process, sources said. (PTI)