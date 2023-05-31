New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal Wednesday slammed BJP leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi for running away from the media when asked questions about the protesting wrestlers. Maliwal shared a video on Twitter in which Lekhi was seen running away from reporters. She termed her behaviour astonishingly shameless in the scathing tweet.

"Madam Minister, intoxicated with power, ran faster than Usain Bolt when asked about female wrestlers. Perhaps that's why no central minister is speaking anything against sexual exploitation of wrestlers because all of them also dream of running 100 m Sprint! Amazing shamelessness!" read the English translation of Maliwal's tweet in Hindi.

India's Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest, among several others, since April 23 for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, amid allegations of sexual assault by several female wrestlers, including minors.

However, no action has been taken against Singh thus far. Earlier, the wrestlers had been detained in New Delhi while attempting to march to the new Parliament building while it was being inaugurated, resulting in a scuffle with security personnel, in which the wrestlers were manhandled. The wrestlers also threatened to throw their medals into the Ganga in a strong sign of dissent.

Earlier this month, Lekhi had said the credibility of the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar eroded after "discredited" politicians joined it.

