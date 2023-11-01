New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday approved a new meat shop policy stipulating a minimum distance of 150 meters between a meat shop and a religious place or a cremation ground. The polciy has evoked a sharp reaction from meat traders who have threatened to move the court of law if the policy was not revoked.

Sources said that the new meat policy was approved by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as part of 54 resolutions adopted by the MCD. Under the new meat policy, the minimum distance between a meat shop and a religious place or a cremation ground should not be less than 150 metres. However, as a one time relaxation, the new meat policy by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that it will not take into account the distance between the meat shop and and a religious place if the religious place came into existence after the grant of the license to the shop.

Also read: Corporator instructs meat shops to remain shut till Navaratri in Delhi

Besides, in the new policy passed by MCD on Tuesday, an exemption has been provided to the meat shops selling meat other than pork near the mosques. However, for opening such shops, a no objection certificate is required from the Imam of the mosque or the mosque committee. The new meat policy has evoked a sharp reaction from the meat traders in the national capital.

Protests have also started after the introduction of the new policy. The meat businessmen have expressed resentment against the meat policy and has warned to go to court of law. Delhi Meat Merchants Association has protested against this new policy of the corporation. General Secretary of the organization, Irshad Baba Qureshi said that Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved the policy without taking them into confidence adding poor shopkeepers will suffer huge losses.