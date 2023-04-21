MCD STAFF FINDS OLD MORTAR SHELL IN DRAIN IN DELHIS KAPASHERA VILLAGE

New Delhi An old mortar shell was recovered in New Delhi s Kapashera village on Friday when a Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD was cleaning the drainage Information regarding the recovery of a suspected explosive device was received at around 1230 pm from the MCD staff who were cleaning the drainage in the village near FIMT college a senior police officer saidThe area was cordoned off and the site was covered with sandbags Following this a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard NSG was called on the spot the officer said adding the mortar shell appears to be an old oneEarlier this month Delhi Police arrested one person in connection with the recovery of 10 bombs from the Metro Vihar Chowki in North Delhi s Narela Industrial area officials said According to police the arrested person identified as Dilip had hidden the grenades near a sewerRavi Kumar Singh DCP North Delhi on Tuesday said a police team has reached out to nab one of his associates Kashiram whose location has been traced to Madhya Pradesh Further investigation is underway Singh addedMeanwhile students at a school in Delhi were evacuated after a bomb threat via email According to Delhi Police an email was sent to Indian Public School in Sadiq Nagar this morning claiming that a bomb was kept on its premises The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email As a precautionary measure the school has been vacated Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has been informed police sources said With agency Inputs