MATTER OF SHAME TO CRITICISE ONES OWN COUNTRY ABROAD RK SINGH SLAMS RAHUL GANDHI

New Delhi: Union Minister RK Singh on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over statements during his recent overseas visits, saying it is a "matter of great shame" for anyone to go abroad and criticise one's own country, portraying it in a negative light. Slamming Rahul over the statements he made during his ongoing visit to the US, Singh said no Indian would appreciate such actions and only the Congress engages in such conduct.

"No Indian will appreciate such actions. Only the Congress party endorses and engages in such conduct. Back home, they do not find any platform to do so. So, they gather hundreds of people in a room abroad and make misleading claims about their country. This isn't something one would see any leader of another country doing. However, the Congress leaders are an exception in this regard," he said.

Singh stated that such leaders should face the consequences for their wrongful actions, such as "contempt of court, for questioning the integrity of our judiciary". The Union minister said, "We have as much minority security here as anywhere else. Look at our neighbouring country Pakistan, or even China, and you will see that our country considers equality in all respects. It is these people who are ruining the situation with their politics of appeasement", he said.

Singh added that India was poised to emerge soon as the third-largest economy and was making rapid strides towards reaching its goal of being a developed nation. "We should be proud of the rapid development that we are achieving, which is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and work", the Union minister added.

He said, "These opposition parties talk about unity, but they are all family-oriented outfits and speak only for the families they represent." Singh alleged that the Congress leaders were wandering abroad to divert people's attention amid questions about the lack of development in states where they are in power.

"Even Nitish Kumar knows that nothing will come out of it. They are wandering abroad to divert people's attention so that nobody questions why there is no development in Bihar. From law and order to hospitals, everything has deteriorated to such an extent that people have started raising questions," Singh said. (ANI)