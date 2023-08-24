MATTER OF GREAT PRIDE AND EXCITEMENT SONIA GANDHI ON CHANDRAYAAN 3 SUCCESS

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the Chandrayaan-3 mission was successful in soft landing on the moon.

India became the fourth country to achieve the rare feat. India joined the ranks of the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Pary, wrote a letter to ISRO chief S Somnath following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

"This is to let you know how thrilled I was by ISRO's magnificent achievement last evening. It is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation," Sonia Gandhi, wife of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, wrote.

Sonia, also a part of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) further wrote, "ISRO's outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades. It has had remarkable leaders and a spirit of collective endeavour has always driven it. It's been anchored on self-reliance since the early sixties that has contributed to its great successes."

"I wish the entire ISRO fraternity all the very best and extend my warm greetings to each and every member of it on this momentous occasion," she signed off. Her party the Congress and her son Rahul Gandhi, also a former Congress president, had already hailed ISRO for the historic feat.

The entire country erupted in joy after the success of Chandrayaan-3, with people celebrating in nooks and corners of the nation.

