New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

As per Delhi Fire Service Department officials, a call about the fire was received at around 1.40 a.m. "The fire incident was reported at a factory in Sector-3 near Sai Dharam Kaanta in Bawana industrial area. Upon receiving information, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot and started an operation. "The fire has been brought under control, officials said".