New Delhi: As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs including NCP's Supriya Sule were suspended for the remainder of the winter session. The other suspended MPs include Shahi Tharoor, Karthi Chidambaram, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, ST Hassan, Congress'Manish Tewari, Danish Ali, Farukh Abdullah, Pritam Singh, Md Faisal, Karti Chidambaram, Sudip Bandhopadhyay.

Both the House of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus created by the opposition.

On Monday, as many as 92 MPs from both Houses of the Parliament were suspended for the remainder of the winter session. These MPs include Jairam Ramesh. A total of 141 MPs have been suspended from both Houses of Parliament in two days.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, on Monday, slammed the Opposition Congress for creating a ruckus in the Parliament and for defying the repeated appeals made by the Chair.

"Those speaking the truth and asking questions have been suspended from the House today. The public is seeing the kind of dirty politics happening in the Parliament," AAP Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, who was among the suspended MPs, was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.