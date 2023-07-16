New Delhi: A body of an unidentified man with injury marks was found dumped in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Sunday, police said. Efforts are being made to identify the man, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered in this regard.

Information was received around 8.30 am that a man's body was found at Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said. On reaching the spot, the police team found the body of a man with injury marks on his neck and abdomen, Tirkey said.

The injuries were supposedly made using a sharp weapon, he added. "It appears that the man was assaulted somewhere else and the body had been dumped at Bela Farm," the DCP said. "A case of murder has been registered. Efforts are being made to identify the man and further investigation is in progress," he added.

Earlier, an unidentified body has been recovered from Chelmsford Road under the Paharganj police station area of the national capital, Police said on Saturday.

The body seems to be of a man aged between 35-40-years and police are trying to identify the deceased and the post-mortem is being done. Further action is underway, police said further.