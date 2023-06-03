New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was unable to meet his ailing wife Seema as she was hospitalised before his arrival at their residence in the national capital on Saturday. The Delhi High Court on Friday had allowed Sisodia to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Sisodia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is arrested in cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. He arrived at his residence - AB 17 on Mathura Road from the Tihar jail, where he is lodged. According to AAP sources, Seema was taken to the emergency ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital. "Sisodia reached his house to meet his ailing wife at 9.38 am in a prison van. He was taken inside the house amid tight security. But he could not meet his wife as her health deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised," sources said.

On Friday Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence where he was allowed to meet his wife. The high court had made it clear that Sisodia shall not interact with the media or any other person except his family members and also not access the phone or the Internet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and he has been in custody since. The high court denied the AAP leader bail in the CBI case on May 30. On March 9, he was arrested in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody. The ED had claimed that former Sisodia had used 43 SIM cards in 14 different mobile phones in connection to the Excise Policy scam. They had also accused Sisodia of receiving bribe money.

