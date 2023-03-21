New Delhi : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi Excise Policy case on Tuesday. The case registered by the CBI pertains to alleged kickbacks received by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party leaders from the liquor cartels. Sisodia's bail plea, in this case, is listed for arguments in the court of Special CBI Judge M K Nagpal.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia said in his bail plea in the trial court that no meaningful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody as all the seizures have already been made. He said that he has joined the investigation after being summoned by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Apart from this, Sisodia also said in his petition at that time that he held the important constitutional post of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and has deep penetration in the society.

Other accused arrested by the CBI, in this case, have already been granted bail. At the same time, the court extended the judicial custody of Sisodia for 14 days in this case on Monday. According to this, Sisodia will have to remain in jail till April 3. At present, Sisodia is on ED's remand till March 21. At the same time, the ED has also registered a money laundering case against Sisodia in the excise policy scam case.

After the remand is over, the ED will present Sisodia in court on Wednesday. During the interrogation in the excise policy scam case, CBI arrested Sisodia on 26 February. After the CBI remand was over, the court sent Sisodia to Tihar Jail in judicial custody. From there on March 9, Sisodia was arrested by the ED.

On the other hand, in the same liquor case, the ED questioned Telangana BRS MLC K Kavitha for 8 hours on March 11 and 10 hours on March 20. The Central agency is questioning Kavitha today also at its Delhi office.