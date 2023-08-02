New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Manipur and take steps to restore peace in the violence-hit state, said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting President Murmu in New Delhi today.

Opposition alliance - INDIA - floor Leaders along with 21 MPs' delegation that visited Manipur met President Murmu today to seek her intervention in the matter relating to the continuing Manipur clashes. The INDIA alliance briefed the President on the prevailing situation there. They urged President to nominate two Manipuri women from different communities to Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition delegation submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over their demand for PM Modi's statement in Parliament on Manipur. "We submitted a memorandum to the President. We briefed the President, especially on atrocities against women, rehabilitation and other conditions in Manipur. Our main demand is that PM should visit Manipur and take steps towards restoring peace in the state," said Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress president said the situation in the violence-hit state of Manipur is “serious” and that President Draupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal community will understand it. The Opposition MPs delegation brought to the notice of the President the situation in Manipur and their experiences from the recent visit to the troubled state. (with agency inputs)