New Delhi: The Opposition led by the Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the violence in Manipur during his monthly radio program 'Maan Ki Baat', which was aired on Sunday afternoon.

Jairam Ramesh, who is the Congress general secretary, in a Tweet said, "So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun (silence) on Manipur." "The PM patted himself on the back for India's great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur. Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question," asked 69-year-old Ramesh, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also hit out at the Prime Minister saying it was now time for 'Manipur ki Baat'. TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra in a Tweet said, "Enough Mann Ki Baat now is time for some Manipur ki Baat. Honourable PM @narendramodiji."

Also read: Petrol bomb attack on Union Minister RK Ranjan's house in Manipur: Opposition wants to meet PM

Congress has been repeatedly attacking PM Modi over his silence on the violence in Manipur. The Indian Army on Saturday late night conducted a flag march in the violence-affected areas in Manipur's capital Imphal. Recently there has been an increase in incidents of violence in the strife-torn state. Over 100 have been killed in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in the northeastern state that broke out a month ago.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also read: Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in clash-hit areas