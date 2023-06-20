MANIPUR MLAS DISCUSS LAW AND ORDER SITUATION WITH RAJNATH SINGH NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

New Delhi: A 24-member delegation comprising MLAs from BJP, NPP and JD-U called on Union Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday to discuss the law and order situation in strife-torn Manipur. According to a press statement issued by the Manipur Information and Public Relations Department, during the meeting with the Union Ministers, the MLAs team highlighted several points to be considered and acted upon on a priority basis. The opening of National Highway 39, which is considered the lifeline of the state, came for discussion during the meeting.

The highway is under blockade since May 3 at Kangpokpi. The delegation members also pointed out that the territorial integrity of the state should be protected at all costs. Stringent action should be taken up against insurgent groups for violating rules. The team of legislators also appealed to the Union Ministers to ensure the stopping of violence across the state. The MLAs' delegation from Manipur said that they were given assurance by the Central government ministers that issues will be taken into consideration.

The violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 when a tribal solidarity march was taken out by the students' organisation. Thousands of houses were torched and more than 100 people lost their lives so far. Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday visited some relief camps in the state. The state government will construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily, said the CM.

"I inspected some relief camps and saw their hardships. Pre-fabricated houses will be built to accommodate them temporarily," said the CM. "Around 3,000-4,000 houses will be constructed...we are looking for the place where the construction can be done," he further stated. On the intervening night of June 18-19, an Indian Army soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village on which Manipur CM said he will hold a review meeting of the security, how it happened.