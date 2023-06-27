MANDAVIYA REVIEWS HEALTH SERVICES FOR AMARNATH YATRA PILGRIMS

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the provision of health services and health facilities for the devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra with senior officers of the Health Ministry and Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in New Delhi. Following the directive from Mandaviya, the DGHS has also taken up the deployment of healthcare workers by soliciting nominations from 11 states and UTs, as well as Central government hospitals.

“These teams would be deputed in four batches or shifts. Capacity building of doctors and paramedics selected for deputation is being carried out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in coordination with the local administration on the management of high altitude sickness and emergencies,” a senior Health Ministry official said. A team from the emergency medical relief division is conducting an on-site assessment of the existing local medical infrastructure or facilities and makeshift hospitals for reviewing the preparedness for this year’s Yatra.

The 62 days long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 and will culminate on August 31. For better emergency preparedness, understanding of the pattern of diseases and surveillance of health-related issues, a customised web-enabled real-time data collection module for the Yatra is being developed through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)- Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Health Ministry has also supported the establishment of two 100-bed hospitals by DRDO at two axis routes Baltal and Chandanwari, which have been operationalised. “These hospitals will include the accommodation facilities for staff deputed for Yatra. These hospitals would have all facilities for diagnosis and treatment, including lab facilities, radio diagnosis, gynaecological, ICUs and hyperbaric oxygen chambers,” the official said.

These hospitals would be functioning 24x7 and would be manned by specialist doctors with an independent trauma unit also. Medical facilities have been set up by the Union Health Ministry at the base camp and en route with the required infrastructure. During the review meeting, Mandaviya was briefed about the medical care and other health facilities being provided at the base camp and en route. The Union Health Minister has directed the officials to support the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the pilgrims are provided with the required health facilities and medical services so that they are in good health and physical condition to take the arduous journey.

“Will ensure the devotees are provided the best health services and medical facilities during the Yatra,” Mandaviya said. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has provided cashless treatment facilities to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries at AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh and JIPMER Puducherry. A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed between CGHS and three institutes of national importance. With this, CGHS beneficiaries will have direct access to state-of-the-art treatment facilities available in these medical institutions, without the hassle of making upfront payments and seeking reimbursements from the CGHS.

