New Delhi: A 26-year-old Muslim man was tied to a pole and beaten to death for allegedly eating 'prasad' from a temple in North East Delhi's Nand Nagri on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Mohammad Isaan was assaulted by a mob allegedly after they found that he had taken prasad from a temple and eaten it. However, police officials did not confirm this and said that the reason for the assault would only be known after investigation.

According to locals, Isaan, a resident of Nand Nagri was tied to a pole and thrashed with wooden sticks by some unidentified men alleging him of taking 'Prasad' from a temple here. Isaan somehow managed to escape and reached his home where he succumbed to his injuries. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone, the video of which is doing rounds on social media. The video shows Isaan begging to let him go while some unidentified men continue to thrash him mercilessly.

Horrified by the brutality, locals alerted the police who rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the incident. North East Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Joy Tirkey also took cognizance of the incident and said that the accused will be apprehended soon. The deceased's father said that when he reached home, he saw his son lying on the floor with injury marks. our neighbours told us that he was beaten after some men alleged him of taking 'prasad' from a temple.