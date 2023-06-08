New Delhi A man has been arrested for allegedly refusing to pay a bill of Rs 365 lakh for staying with his family at a fivestar hotel in Lutyens Delhi police said on ThursdayAccording to the FIR the assistant manager of the hotel said the guest and his family booked two single occupancy rooms assuring the staff that the payment will be made on May 31 They checked into the hotel on May 28 but the guest did not make the payment on the promised date police said citing the First Information Report FIRThe guest allegedly breached the hotel s credit policy by showing fraudulent UTR Unique Transaction Reference numbers claiming that he had already paid Rs 650000 through bank transfer But upon checking no such transaction was found to be made by him and when he was asked about it he assured that the payment will be made on June 3 During this period he enjoyed all the services including meals and bar and again on the assured date he failed to make the payment the FIR statedWhen confronted he threatened the hotel staff that he would call the police and frame false allegations against them He refused to pay and allegedly abused the hotel staff and damaged the hotel property it said The man did not clear the bill of Rs 365965 it added Based on the complaint a case under section 420 cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the guest and his family on Tuesday for staying and availing the hotel services without paying the complete bill amount police said adding the matter is being probed PTI