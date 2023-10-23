New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by two people at a park in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Monday. Faiz Ali was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition is stable. He had stab wounds on his shoulders, back and hand, they said.

A call regarding the incident was received at 3 pm on Sunday. It was reported that the victim was sitting in a park with a woman when two men came there and stabbed him, a senior police officer said. According to police, Ali was attacked by the woman's brother and his friend. The officer said that the woman's brother Kaifi Malik and Harun, an Afghan national, came to the park and asked Ali why he was sitting there with his sister.