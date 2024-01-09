Late mountaineer Savita Kanswal’s father receives Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2022 in Land Adventure to Radhe Shyam Kanswal on behalf of his late daughter, mountaineer Savita Kanswal who became the 1st Indian woman to scale Mt. Everest and Mt. Makalu in a span of 16 days.

Taking to Twitter Union Minister Anurag Thakur wrote, “Heartwarming Moment of the Day. A deeply emotional and pride-filled moment as Shri Radhe Shyam Kanswal ji accepts the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 in Land Adventure on behalf of his late daughter, Savita Kanswal.”

“Savita became the 1st Indian woman to scale Mt. Everest and Mt. Makalu in a span of 16 days. With a decade-long career in mountaineering, she exhibited immense courage, determination, and endurance and displayed valour in the line of duty. I salute her invaluable contribution,” he added.

Savita died on October 5, 2022, in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Savita was an emerging mountaineer from Uttarkashi district who had made her name in the field of mountaineering in a very short time. Savita did the course of a mountaineering instructor with an advanced search and rescue course from Nehru Mountaineering Institute.