New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A group of people killed a man after running a Fortuner car over him due to a minor dispute in the national capital, the police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Anupam, a resident of Modinagar area, they said. The incident took place on Sunday. The police arrested an accused in the incident and registered an FIR against five people.

According to official sources, Anupam went to a restaurant to buy food for his family to celebrate the new year. When he parked his car in the parking area, a Fortuner car carrying five people also arrived there and they fought over parking at the spot. According to the police, enraged by the fight, the Fortuner driver hit Anupam's car first. When Anupam got down from his car, the car ran over him and he died on the spot. Sources said that the accused were drunk during the incident.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The police arrested the accused in the incident and registered an FIR against five people. The officials claimed that the absconding accused would be arrested soon.