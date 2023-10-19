New Delhi: A 52-year-old man strangled his wife to death in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area following a quarrel over her going out for work, police said on Thursday.

Their son told police that his parents had a fight on Tuesday night and when he came down from his first floor room after receiving a call from his father Ved Prakash, he found him dragging his mother's body from the bathroom, they said. On being questioned by his son Akash, Prakash confessed that he had strangled Sushila (50) to death with a dupatta, police said.

The son along with his father took the body to a hospital on Wednesday morning, they said. Police added that according to hospital authorities, she was dead before being brought to the medical facility. The matter was reported to police by hospital authorities, an official said and added that there were several injury marks on the woman's body, including that of strangulation.

The official said that "the son told us that he lived on the first floor of their house in Madangir, while his parents live on the ground floor", and that his father often got into arguments and fights with his mother over her going out for work. Police said according to Akash, his mother had registered a domestic violence case with police against Prakash and it was being heard in the Saket District Court. But due to societal pressure, she withdrew the case at the time of his marriage, they said.