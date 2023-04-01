New Delhi: An interesting case highlighting the importance of consumer awareness and the will to stand for what is right has come to the fore from the national capital. Kamal Anand, a resident of south Delhi, had approached the consumer court to contest the illegal recovery of a parking fee of Rs 60 back in 2013. After a decade-long legal battle, Anand emerged victorious, with the court ruling in his favour and imposing a fine of Rs 61,201 on the accused party. The court also directed the accused to pay the fine to Anand.

The incident occurred in 2013 when Anand and his wife visited a Costa Coffee outlet in a mall located in District Center Saket. The employee at the outlet provided them with an offer slip, informing them that parking was free upon ordering coffee. After purchasing two coffees and paying Rs 570, Anand was asked to pay a parking fee of Rs 60 upon exiting the parking lot.

Anand showed the offer slip to the parking attendant, who denied having any information about the offer and demanded payment for parking. Despite complaining to the operator of Costa Coffee and the mall owner, Anand was charged for parking. He subsequently filed a complaint with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in South Delhi.

During the legal proceedings, Anand presented evidence to support his complaint, while the defendant failed to provide any proof to counter Anand's claims. The court ruled that the case was not merely about Rs 60 but rather about the consumer's rights and the producer's duties. The act of enticing a customer with an offer and then reneging on that offer when the customer is trapped constitutes negligence in service. The court praised Anand for fighting for his rights and standing up against this injustice.

