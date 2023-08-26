New Delhi: A man chopped off his wife's hand and fled from a hotel situated in northwest Delhi on Friday night. The police launched a probe into the incident. Hunt is on to arrest the absconder. The couple hailing from Kanpur had checked into the New Mayur Hotel situated in the Adarsh ​​Nagar police station area of northwest Delhi.

It is alleged that the accused offered food laced with sedatives to his wife and when she became unconscious, her hand was chopped off. What was the motive behind the crime was not known. Sources in the police said that both were residents of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and checked into the hotel posing as husband and wife.

The couple has been identified as Satish and Vandana, police sources said. They had booked a room at the New Mayur Hotel. On Friday, both of them ordered food and the accused put some intoxicants in the food. The woman became unconscious after taking the food. The accused then cut her hand with a knife and escaped from the hotel room. The hand was chopped off completely.

Also read: Female body chopped into pieces found in Delhi; drones deployed to find remaining parts

After knowing about the incident, the hotel staffers immediately informed the police, and the critically injured woman with badly severed hand was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. From there she was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment. Doctors have been making efforts to attach the severed hand of the victim.

The police are conducting raids continuously to arrest the accused, who is on the run after the incident. The absconder will be arrested soon, the police said.