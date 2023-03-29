New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly beaten his wife to death in Mukundpur area of Delhi merely because she had not cooked food for dinner due to her illness, police said. The accused has been arrested by the police. The incident took place on Sunday as per officials. It is learnt that the accused man identified as Bajrangi returned home drunk and found that his wife had not cooked the food.

There was a fight between the two regarding the matter, after which Bajrangi started beating his wife Preeti with a stick. It is said that Preeti had her 6-month-old baby girl in her lap due to which she could not run away. Preeti fainted after Bajrangi beat her to pulp. Bajrangi called his mother-in-law Anita Devi and told her that his wife had fallen ill in order to conceal his crime.

Preeti's mother reached the spot and found her daughter unconscious. The family members later took Preeti to Burari Hospital where after investigation, the doctors declared her dead. The bereaved family suspecting foul play lodged a case at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, after which the police took possession of the dead body and registered a case.

Police have arrested the accused husband while further investigation of the case is going on. Preeti and Bajrangi got married about three years ago. It is said that since the birth of the girl child, Preeti had been ill, due to which she was not able to do the household chores properly. Many times there were quarrels between the husband and wife regarding the matter, but the relatives pacified the matter by getting the couple reconciled.