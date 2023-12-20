New Delhi : BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's name as INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to "oust" Rahul Gandhi from the race.

Banerjee and Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Kharge's name as the opposition INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate after a meeting in Delhi, saying he can be the country's "first Dalit prime minister" but no decision has been taken on it.

Several leaders, including the MDMK's Vaiko, confirmed the development after the meeting of the opposition grouping and said Kharge said during the talks that it is important to win first and increase the strength of the alliance while everything else can be decided later.

"Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee know that Khargeji won't be the prime ministerial candidate wh en Rahul Gandhi is there. Both of them have laid a trap to oust Rahul Gandhi (from the race). They have taken both of them (Kharge and Gandhi) in their trap," Singh told PTI when asked for comment. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc held the meeting to stall the country's progress.

"A meeting of the opposition parties' INDIA bloc was held here today (Tuesday). This meeting was held so that the country doesn't progress," said Athawale, whose Republican Party of India (A) is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He said all INDIA bloc constituents have come together "only to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi" in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.