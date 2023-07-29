New Delhi : Reacting to his daughter's death who was allegedly killed in a park near Malviya Nagar by her cousin on Friday, the deceased's father broke down and demanded the death penalty for the accused. Talking to reporters, he said, "We need the death penalty for the accused, nothing less. I had only one daughter. I won’t leave him.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with the alleged killing of a 22-year-old woman, who was found dead at a park in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday afternoon. "The arrested accused identified as Irfan (28), is a cousin of the deceased. He allegedly killed her for rejecting his marriage proposal," the police said.

Officials said that the incident appears to be the result of a love affair and denial of marriage as the accused is unemployed which allegedly led him to kill her. This matter appears to be an outcome of a love affair and refusal of a marriage proposal. The victim and the accused are cousins. The deceased's family had earlier rejected his marriage proposal after coming to know that he was unemployed.

Subsequently, the victim had also stopped talking to him, DCP, South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary said. The DCP said that the accused reached Vijay Mandal Park in Malviya Nagar at around 12 noon on Friday, and called the victim as he wanted to sort out their issue. The two went to the park, where the accused allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod," she said. The accused has been arrested and the police were questioning him. "We are further looking into the matter," DCP added. (ANI)