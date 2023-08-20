New Delhi : Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee (CWC) and it has assumed a lot of significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Amidst high expectations, the AICC (All India Congress Committee) president is reconstituting the CWC, the highest decision-making body in the party.

The party leadership earlier this year unanimously authorised Kharge to form the new CWC panel to prepare the grand old party for the prestigious parliamentary elections next year. Congress party senior leader Jairam Ramesh has already clarified that the final decision on reconstituting the all important CWC will be taken by the AICC president himself.

The Congress camp has been in an upbeat mood ever since Kharge becoming the national president of the party considering the successive victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka Assembly elections. That Mallikharjun Kharge got the resounding victory in Karnataka during his term as the AICC president became a shot in the arm for his followers. Kharge has long been seen as a staunch loyalist of the Congress party since his entry in the Karnataka state politics.

All eyes are on the new CWC composition as the party is preparing for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections soon. Further details are awaited (with agency inputs)