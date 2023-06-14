New Delhi Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modiled government over the arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate ED terming it as a political harassment and vendetta 80yearold Kharge also said that the Opposition parties will not be intimidated by such brazen moves This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves Kharge said in a statement issued by his party on its official Twitter handleAlso read Midnight drama in TN Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji collapses amid ED raids admitted to hospitalV Senthil Balaji was wheeled into a government hospital in Chennai Tamil Nadu during the wee hours on Wednesday after he reportedly collapsed amid the Enforcement Directorate ED raids that were underway at his premises since 7 am on Tuesday The DMK which is in power in Tamil Nadu has already maintained that it will put up a fight Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin who visited the hospital where Senthi was brought by ED officials said his party would not be cowed down by the browbeating of the BJP The DMK party will put up a fight The BJPruled Union government thinks that it will be able to intimidate us It won t happen We are a party that faced MISA The Maintenance of Internal Security Act We will face it Udhayanidhi saidAlso read PM betrayed Manipur his stoic silence rubbing salt in wounds of people of state Kharge