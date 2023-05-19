MALE LAWYER HIS FEMALE COLLEAGUE EXCHANGE BLOWS INSIDE ROHINI COURT IN DELHI VIDEO GOES VIRAL

New Delhi: Lawyers are ideally meant to fight with rivals for delivery of justice to litigants. However unusual scenes were seen inside the corridors of Rohini court in Delhi as a male lawyer and his female colleague exchanged blows with the fight caught on camera. Police have registered a FIR into the incident while further investigation is going on.

The alleged incident is believed to be of Thursday morning. Sources within the police said that prima facie investigation has revealed that a hearing took place at the court in the morning where the two lawyers Neha Gupta and her male counterpart Vishnu Kumar Sharma are also working. Local sources said that after appearing before the judge in the court in the morning, both the lawyers started quarreling over a client.

The argument escalated and turned ugly as both Sharma and Gupta started a fistfight in a bid to overpower each other. It is said that the Sharma has beat up the female lawyer several times. A purported video of the incident has also gone viral on the social media. In a minute odd video, the two rival lawyers can be seen exchanging violent blows with each other.

In the video, visitors at the court are seen acting as mere mute spectators as the two lawyers have a scuffle with each other. After a few slaps by the male lawyer in the face of the female lawyer, the latter tries to return a few back to him in the middle of a corridor. After the initial blows and slaps, the male lawyer can be seen even taking off his shoe to hit the female lawyer.

On seeing the fight turning really ugly, the visitors try to intervene, but in spite of this the lawyer keeps on assaulting the female lawyer. The incident has also raised the issue of safety of women lawyers at the court. DCP Harendra Kumar of Rohini district said that female lawyer Neha Gupta has lodged a complaint of assault against Vishnu Kumar Sharma.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case while further investigation is on. It is alleged that the two lawyers are embroiled in a money dispute. IS Saroha, head of Rohini Court Bar Association, said that the Bar Association has taken cognisance of the matter. Whatever legal action is there, it will be taken, Saroha.