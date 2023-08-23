MAJOR PLANE CRASH AVERTED AT DELHI AIRPORT

New Delhi: A major plane crash was averted on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi International Airport here. According to the information, flight number UK725 from Delhi to Bagdogra was flying on the recently-built runway in the morning. At the same time, a Vistara flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi after landing on the adjacent runway was moving towards the end of the same runway.

However, the ATC (Air Traffic Control) stopped the aircraft. Due to this, the accident was averted. The flight was cancelled following the instructions of ATC.

Bagdogra flight sent back: An official at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on conditions of anonymity told ETV Bharat the flights were allowed at the same time, but the ATC took control immediately. "The ATC officer on duty asked Vistara flight to cancel the flight. The Delhi-Bagdogra flight immediately returned to the parking area after it was cancelled," the official said.

Officials said the flight was refueled so that the aircraft had enough fuel to return to Delhi if the pilot encountered bad weather at Bagdogra. Also, the braking system was also checked. According to airport officials, if the flight was not stopped at the right time, a major accident could have happened. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), no aircraft or vehicle movement is allowed during the process of take-off and landing.