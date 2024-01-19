New Delhi: Former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday vacated her government accommodation, her lawyer confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Estates (DoE) had earlier in the morning sent a team to get the official bungalow vacated, and the area around it was barricaded, an official said.

Moitra's counsel, Shadan Farasat, said, "House number 9B on Telegraph Lane, occupied by Mahua Moitra, was vacated by 10 a.m. this morning before the authorities arrived. No eviction took place."

Farasat also confirmed that possession of the house has been handed over to DoE officials.

Earlier this week, the DoE issued an eviction notice to the Lok Sabha-expelled MP. Following this, Moitra on Thursday failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court, which refused to stay the DoE notice and asked her to vacate the government bungalow.