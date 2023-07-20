New Delhi: "Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday as he posted a picture on social media of his mother and former party chief Sonia Gandhi sitting in an aircraft, wearing an oxygen mask.

The picture was of Tuesday when a New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying former Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an "emergency" landing at the Bhopal airport. Taking to Instagram, Rahul Gandhi posted a picture in which Sonia is seen sitting calmly, wearing an oxygen mask inside the aircraft. "Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure," Rahul Gandhi captioned the picture.

However, Bhopal airport Director Ramji Awasthi had said it was a "priority landing" and not an "emergency landing".

The chartered plane was on its way to the national capital from Bengaluru in Karnataka, where 53-year-old Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi attended a mega meeting of opposition parties on Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18. The Opposition meeting was attended by leaders of as many as 26 parties, where it was decided to name the Opposition alliance 'INDIA'.

The second meeting of the Opposition parties was convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and it was Rahul Gandhi, who had termed the acronym INDIA for the Opposition alliance, which has decided to unitedly take on the Narendra Mod-led regime and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. The leaders of all the Opposition parties instantly liked the acronym.

