LOUDSPEAKERS ALLOWED TILL 12 AM DURING DURGA PUJA RAMLILA CELEBRATIONS CM KEJRIWAL GRANTS SPECIAL EXEMPTION

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission for the use of loudspeakers until midnight during Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Dussehra celebrations, said an official statement from the Chief Minister's office. Previously, loudspeakers were allowed only till 10 p.m. This permission will be effective from October 15th to October 24th. During this period, organizers will be required to strictly adhere to noise pollution regulations, added the statement.

This comes after representatives of the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee and other organizers had met CM Arvind Kejriwal recently and requested him to extend the time limit for the use of loudspeakers. CM Arvind Kejriwal promptly considered this request and granted permission to use loudspeakers until midnight.

Now, in Delhi, organizers of grand events such as Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Dussehra celebrations can use loudspeakers until midnight. However, the organizers of these religious events will need to obtain permission from the Delhi Police with the condition that they do not violate the prescribed noise standards for residential areas during the use of loudspeakers.

After the Chief Minister's approval, the file has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena. It is to be noted that in Delhi, the Ramlila performances are set to begin on October 15th and will continue until October 24th. Every year, grand Ramlila performances take place in various parts of Delhi with great fanfare. Additionally, Durga Puja is also celebrated on a large scale. Loudspeakers will be used during the late-night Ramlila performances, as mentioned in the statement.

However, as per previous orders issued by the DDMA, the use of loudspeakers in Delhi is allowed only until 10 PM. While in most places, Ramlila performances continue until midnight. Therefore, the organizers of Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Dussehra celebrations request permission to use loudspeakers until midnight, read the statement further.

The Chief Minister took this matter seriously and, taking immediate action, granted permission to use loudspeakers until midnight on Friday. The file has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

Meanwhile, the previous directive issued by the DDMA to impose a ban on the use of loudspeakers after 10 PM has been suspended until further orders. The permission granted by the Chief Minister includes a strong emphasis on adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene, and ventilation in enclosed spaces, when granting permission for any event, said the statement.