New Delhi: The Winter Session of the Parliament for 2023 began on Monday. The session will continue till December 22. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has earlier hinted that the government wants healthy debate.

PM Narendra Modi also urged the Opposition MPs to play a constructive role and requested the opposition to let the House function smoothly Meanwhile, the BJP looks to confront the Congress-led opposition in the Winter Session of Parliament. The INDIA bloc will also redraw its strategies to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP both inside the Parliament and in the electoral arena.

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lower House over a cash-for-query complaint will be tabled in the House on the day.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Speaker Om Birla demanding a relook and appropriate review of the rules and processes on the functioning of a parliamentary committee.

Which Bills will be taken up for the Parliament winter session?

The winter session is likely to be stormy as Opposition parties appear firm on opposing some bills on the agenda of the government including the Bill to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and Other Election Commissioners. In all, 21 bills will be discussed.

Other bills that are likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament include, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023.

Legislative Business:

1. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha.

2. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.

3. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.

4. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

5. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

6. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

7. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

8. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

9. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023

10. The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023

11. The Post Office Bill, 2023

12. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions

of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023

13. The Boilers Bill, 2023

14. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

15. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023

16. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023

17. The Government of Union Territories (Amendment Bill, 2023

18. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill,2023

19. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Financial Business:

1. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on the First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

2. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2020-21 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.