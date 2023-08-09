New Delhi: The Lok Sabha resumed its proceedings at 12 noon after it was adjourned for a brief period on Wednesday amid continued sloganeering by the Opposition members. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar amid a ruckus created by the Opposition members.

Following the resumption, the Ministers laid papers on the table.

Earlier, the Opposition members did not listen to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who asked them to take their seats while saying that the Question Hour was an "important period". An annoyed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members, "Have you been sent here to raise slogans". Later, he adjourned the House.

The Lok Sabha session resumed with the Question Hour at 11 am. In the Lower House of Parliament, the Opposition members led by Congress continued to raise slogans against the government. They raised slogans like 'INDIA' in the Lok Sabha. They also raised slogans like 'Manipur' demanding an immediate discussion on the violence in the strife-torn state.

When the proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament resumed, the members paid tributes to the freedom fighters, commemorating the 1942 Quit India Movement. The Lok Sabha members also observed a minute's silence as a tribute. They also paid tribute to the victims of the horrendous atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan on the 78th anniversary.

The Rajya Sabha MPs observed a minute's silence as a tribute to the freedom fighters. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will continue the debate on the No-Confidence Motion against the Council of Ministers by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi from noon.

