New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following continuing protests by opposition members seeking to raise the issue of violence in Manipur.

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members started shouting slogans and displayed placards. Some were in the well of the House and some stood near the Speaker's chair. Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they will be given time to raise the issues.

BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali, standing near his seat, also raised slogans on the violence in Nuh in Haryana. Three questions and related supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha. As the protests continued, the chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm. Protests on the Manipur violence have disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20.

The repeated stalling of both the House has become a norm with rival parties going full throttle with their demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the Manipur issue. On Monday, soon after Speaker Om Birla completed his speech, the Opposition members in their usual tone created a ruckus demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur. Soon they came to the well of the House showing placards and shouting slogans against the government. The speaker initially ignored their protests and continued the Question Hour, which was the scheduled business. (With agency inputs)