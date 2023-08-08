New Delhi : The continuing ethnic violence is all set to rock Lok Sabha during the three-day debate beginning today on the no confidence motion to be moved against the government. Congress will move the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government in Lok Sabha. The discussion is likely to be initiated by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's moment in the Lower House would now come just a day after his membership was restored on Monday following the Supreme Court's relief in the Modi surname defamation case. Today's no confidence motion in LS is scheduled to be moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. But the party leadership had decided to make Rahul Gandhi as the day's main speaker to intensify pressure on the government, sources said.

As per the traditions, once the no confidence motion is admitted in the House, then the party concerned can change its lead speaker. The Manipur clashes and the outrage across the country in the aftermath of the naked women parading video had put the Centre in a tight corner. At this juncture, with just four days left for the Parliament session to conclude, the opposition INDIA block has been eager to turn maximum heat on the government.

The debate on the no-confidence motion is expected to begin on Tuesday and likely to continue up to August 10. The agenda of the House business will be announced soon. Once the debate concludes, PM Narendra Modi is likely to give his reply on the no confidence motion on August 10. After the Apex Court stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case leading to the restoration of his LS membership, the Opposition parties have burst into a celebration across the country.

The Congress leaders, on their part, are eager to see Rahul Gandhi to be seen actively taking part in Lok Sabha debate once again. Today, Congress MP Gogoi will move the motion, saying that 'this House expresses its want of confidence in the Council of Ministers". Meanwhile, the ruling NDA led by the BJP are bracing for heated discussions on the no confidence motion.