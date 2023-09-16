LIFT COLLAPSES IN GREATER NOIDA DEATH TOLL RISES TO EIGHT ONE UNDERGOING TREATMENT

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Four workers, who were injured after a service lift collapsed at an under-construction building site in Greater Noida died on Saturday, taking the total death toll in the tragic accident to eight. The condition of another worker, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, remains critical, police said.

The accident took place at the site of the under-construction building of Amrapali Dream Valley Society in Greater Noida West, yesterday morning when the service lift carrying workers from the ground floor had a free fall from the 14th floor. There were a total of nine workers in the lift when the accident took place. Four labourers succumbed to their injuries on the spot while five others were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Four of the injured workers died during treatment today while remaining one worker is still undergoing treatment.

All the deceased are natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They have been identified as Istaq Ali (23) of Bihar's Balrampur, Arun Tanti (40) of Bihar's Banka, Vipoth Mandal (45) of Bihar's Katihar, Aarif Khan (22) of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, UP, Ali Niwasi (32) of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Kuldeep Pal (20) of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, Arbaaz Ali (25) of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and Maan Ali (23) of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. Police said that Kaif, a resident of Ajrana village of Meerut, is currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital but his condition remains critical.

An FIR has been lodged against the private construction company handling the project on behalf of National Building Construction Company (NBCC) and several people involved in the project. Police are yet to ascertain as to how the accident took place.

In this connection, a case has been filed at Bisrakh police station against Girdhari Lal Construction Private Limited's general manager Harish Sharma and Rishabh Arora and Luvjeet, who are working on the project. This apart, two project managers of NBCC, the supervisor of the lift's company, site in-charge, contractors and others have been named in the FIR.

