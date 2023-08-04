Lift collapse at high-rise society in Delhi's Noida: death of aged woman

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) : A 73-year-old woman died of possible heart attack allegedly after a lift in which was she was travelling collapsed at a society in Noida's Sector 137, a senior police official said on Thursday. The woman who fainted in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital but to no avail. She was travelling alone in the lift when the tragic fall occurred in Paras Tierra Society under Police Station Sector 142 area, Noida.

The police reached the spot and began an investigation. A case would be registered once the family members of the deceased file a complaint. The lift was at a higher floor in the high-rise building and did not fall to the ground but got stuck in the middle floors. The accident took place around 5 pm on Thursday. Following the incident, the police have started further investigation into the matter.

The elderly woman went into shock after the lift malfunctioned and its cable snapped in Noida society, the police said During the free fall, the woman was suspected to have suffered a heart attack which would have caused her death eventually. The doctors tried to resuscitate her but she passed away. According to the police, the lift was stuck in the middle floors of the high-rise residential complex.

The woman was admitted to the hospital after the incident where she succumbed soon after admission. Residents of the high-rise residential complex held a protest over the incident and demanded that the management take necessary steps for the safety of the families residing there.