LG VK SAXENA TAKES STOCK OF FINAL PREPAREDNESS AHEAD OF G20 SUMMIT IN DELHI

New Delhi: With hours to go for the G20 Summit in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday went on a final round of inspections to take stock of the security, cleaning, beautification preparedness and other related works in the National Capital and said that the city is all decked up and set to welcome the dignitaries and delegates for the G-20 Summit.

As a part of his inspection, LG also visited the state-of-the-art developed Control Room of the Delhi Police set up at its headquarters to keep hawk eyes on each nook and corner of the city, LG office said in a press release. Delhi Police Commissioner briefed Saxena about the security preparedness and details of the Control Room where live visuals captured by more than 5000 CCTVs installed in different parts of the City, will be received.

Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring in different shifts, the digital information being beamed into the Control Room, round the clock, the LG office added. The Control Room is getting district-wise visuals and a special Command Room has been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor the minutest of developments in the City and its roads.

Besides the Police Control Room, the LG also undertook the inspection of the Control Room of the NDMC’s Disaster Management Cell which is manned by senior officers and around 30 personnel who are working round the clock to immediately address complaints like water leakage, damage of pavements, replacement of damaged branches and flower pots.

According to the LG office, in his final round of visits today, following 59 inspection visits spread over different days during the last 65 days, Saxena minutely inspected the areas around Raj Ghat, Dilli Gate, ITPO – the venue of the Summit, Bhairon Marg, Shershah Road – Delhi High Court, India Gate, Akbar Road, Lok Kalyan Marg, roundabout near Samrat and Ashoka Hotel, Kautaliya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Bust Stop and Metro Station, Vighanharta Sculpture, T3 crossing of Dwarka, Northern Access Road towards Aero City, Aero City Hotels, T3 VIP lounge, Ulan Battar Marg and the inside of Air Force Station, Technical Area Palam.

The LG also inspected the statues and fountains near Yakshini Chowk, the newly developed MIG Park at the Palam Technical Airport and the VIP lounge at the Air Force Station, where the top HoGs/HoSs will be landing. It was noted that upon landing almost all will witness the Fountains set beside the landing area.

Special emphasis was given by the LG in the areas around the IGI Airport with the instructions that those areas should be made dust-free and if needed the roads and pavements be cleaned with jet water and more green pots be placed. He asked the official to keep an extra vigil on the greenery of the VIP areas by asking them to replace the dried plants and flowers with fresh ones, the LG office added further. (ANI)