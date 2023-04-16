LG CLAIMS PROCEDURAL LAPSES IN DELHI ASSEMBLY ONE DAY SESSION AAP REFUTES

New Delhi The Delhi Assembly one day session on Monday has turned out to be a fresh bone of contention between the Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and the AAP Government with the latter alleging procedural lapses in the decision The development comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being interrogated by the CBI in relation to the liquor scam case The Lt Governor in a note to the Delhi Government argued that the Delhi Assembly Speaker Assembly has proposed to call the second part of the 4th session of the 7th Assembly but the Delhi Cabinet has recommended convening a oneday session of the AssemblyOfficials at the LG s office pointed out that according to the Rules and Act the Assembly which was adjourned sine die on March 29 2023 has to be first prorogued before a fresh session can be convened As a session remains unprorogued a new session cannot be convened they added I fail to understand as to under what circumstances and under which provision of the GNCTD Act 1991 the Second Part of the Fourth Session Budget Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly has been convened instead of moving a proposal for Prorogation of the Budget Session and convening of the One Day Session as per the Cabinet Decision stated the LG in his noteAlso Read AAP calls emergency meet in Delhi amid speculations of Kejriwal s arrest in excise policy case This convening of Second Part of the Fourth Session Budget Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly is not in accordance with the Cabinet Decision dated and hence inconsistent with the statutory provisions envisaged under section 6 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act 1991 Therefore the proposed Second Part of Fourth session on April 17 being summoned without following the due procedure should not be convened he added The LG suggested that the Delhi Government to direct the concerned department to submit an appropriate proposal to prorogue the Fourth Session Budget Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly with immediate effect and for summoning OneDay Session in accordance with provisions of Section 6 of the GNCTD Act 1991Reacting to the development AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted Let me enlighten LG saab Under Rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Delhi Assembly Honble Speaker has the power to call a sitting of the House at any time after the House has been adjourned sinedie However as per prevailing parliamentary practice the Speaker convenes only on the recommendation of the Cabinet The House has not been prorogued and prorogation can be done only on recommendation of the Cabinet he stated in another tweet As there was no recommendation of the Cabinet for prorogation the Honble Speaker rightly summoned the House under Rule 172 Copy of summons issued to the Honble Members is attached he stated in another tweet